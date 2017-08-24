Themes & Templates

Overview
Mina is modern and fresh design template for Salon, Makeup and Beauty Services. We made this template fit for your service. This template includes pricing, service package, booking schedule, service detail, about us, contact us, blog page and also FAQ page. It’s a thorough template and ready for your beauty service! These PSD files are easy to customize, well layered and properly named. Compatible in Photoshop.
Highlights
- 40 Total PSD files
- 20 Light & 20 Dark templates
- Easy to customize
- Fully layered, scalable & editable
- Organized in group & name
- Compatible with Photohsop
