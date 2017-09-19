Browse
Minimalist Shop

Modern UI website template for shopping.

by UI Craft

Minimalist Shop

Modern UI website template for shopping.

Published by UI Craft in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by UI Craft in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

This item is designed with the highest standards of modern UI website template for shop, you can trust each screen. Each one of these UI screens designed to be good looking and functional. Included in this product are 6 individual photoshop templates based on a bootstrap grid system.

Highlights

  • 6 Page Template
  • Bootstrap grid system
  • Responsive Design
  • Easy to Customize
  • Free Google Fonts & Icon Fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

