Mirror Template

Thoughtful Agency/Portfolio Template for Sketch & Photoshop.

by Vladimir Kudinov

Published by Vladimir Kudinov in UI Kits
Overview

Mirror is a wonderful, professionally designed template for Sketch and Photoshop. It's perfect for the busy designer or developer looking to show off their project. With this template, you can easily create a unique and thoughtful website for agency or portfolio. Includes 5 page templates; Main, Talks, Works, About & Case Study. It comes in Dark and Light color scheme Mirror was built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your project.

Highlights

  • 5 Page Templates
  • Dark & Light color scheme
  • Categories: Main, Talks, About Works, & Case study
  • Easy to customize
  • Files are well organized & organized
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Who Likes this