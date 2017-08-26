Overview
Mirror is a wonderful, professionally designed template for Sketch and Photoshop. It's perfect for the busy designer or developer looking to show off their project. With this template, you can easily create a unique and thoughtful website for agency or portfolio. Includes 5 page templates; Main, Talks, Works, About & Case Study. It comes in Dark and Light color scheme Mirror was built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your project.
Highlights
- 5 Page Templates
- Dark & Light color scheme
- Categories: Main, Talks, About Works, & Case study
- Easy to customize
- Files are well organized & organized
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
