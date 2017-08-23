Overview
Introducing MOAM91, a geometric sans-serif style typeface. This bold font has a beautifully modern look and feel. Also available in two different weights; bold & light. Enjoy!
Highlights
- OTF font
- Capital letters
- Bold line weight
- Light line weight
