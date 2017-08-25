Wireframe Kits

Overview
An app's architecture, interactions and layout in one crisp and clear deliverable. The flowchart template comes packaged with 66 fully customizable mini wireframes, along with gesture icons and common elements.
Highlights
- Drag and drop elements
- Save tons of time!
- Includes gesture icons and common elements
- Explain your product's flow
- Includes example file
