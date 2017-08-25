Browse
Mobile App Visual Flowchart

Display your app architecture in style!

by UX Kits

Mobile App Visual Flowchart

Display your app architecture in style!

Published by UX Kits in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by UX Kits in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

An app's architecture, interactions and layout in one crisp and clear deliverable. The flowchart template comes packaged with 66 fully customizable mini wireframes, along with gesture icons and common elements.

Highlights

  • Drag and drop elements
  • Save tons of time!
  • Includes gesture icons and common elements
  • Explain your product's flow
  • Includes example file

