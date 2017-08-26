Overview

Modisch iOS UI KIt is high quality pack with Nested Symbols, includes 40 iOS screen templates designed in Sketch, 5 categories (Walktroughs, Sign In & Sign Up - Shop - Navigation - Payments - Profile). With Modisch iOS UI Kit you can easily develop your projects and speed up your design workflow. All graphics are vector based with carefully named & grouped layers for easier use. All fonts used are free and from Google Fonts.