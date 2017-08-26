Overview
Modisch iOS UI KIt is high quality pack with Nested Symbols, includes 40 iOS screen templates designed in Sketch, 5 categories (Walktroughs, Sign In & Sign Up - Shop - Navigation - Payments - Profile). With Modisch iOS UI Kit you can easily develop your projects and speed up your design workflow. All graphics are vector based with carefully named & grouped layers for easier use. All fonts used are free and from Google Fonts.
Highlights
- 40 iOS Screens
- Nested Symbols
- 5 Categories
- Fully customizable
- Well organized, grouped & named
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'38997804' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.