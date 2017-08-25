Browse
Modo Icons Collection

Fresh new 2000 icons/mini-illustrations

by Bloomicon

Modo Icons Collection

Fresh new 2000 icons/mini-illustrations

Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with
Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with

Overview

The Modo Icons collection includes 2000 icons/mini-illustrations which will come in handy for every creative talent. Whether you're working with digital marketing, package design, fashion, motion graphics or ux and ui - you'll always find something useful for your commercial or personal projects.

Highlights

  • 2000 Vector icons based on 32px grid
  • Two AI CC files with editable strokes
  • Two EPS CS5 files with editable strokes
  • Two PDF files vector format & editable strokes
  • Isolated PNGs (32px, 64px, 128px, 256px)
  • Isolated SVG with expanded strokes

