Overview
The Modo Icons collection includes 2000 icons/mini-illustrations which will come in handy for every creative talent. Whether you're working with digital marketing, package design, fashion, motion graphics or ux and ui - you'll always find something useful for your commercial or personal projects.
Highlights
- 2000 Vector icons based on 32px grid
- Two AI CC files with editable strokes
- Two EPS CS5 files with editable strokes
- Two PDF files vector format & editable strokes
- Isolated PNGs (32px, 64px, 128px, 256px)
- Isolated SVG with expanded strokes
Compatibility{{::'29579371' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.