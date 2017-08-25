Overview
What is Module 01? It’s a big component-based UI Kit with clean and fresh style. We made a huge number of flexible components that can help you turn your designing or prototyping process into an enthralling and easy game.
Highlights
- 130+ Components
- 5 Page samples
- Google fonts
- 8 Popular categories
- Bootstrap grid
- Layered & named
