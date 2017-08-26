Overview
Module 02: Layouts is a kit contains more than 100 elaborate components in 12 categories and 13 web site templates. Each is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully assembled in Sketch and Photoshop formats.
Highlights
- 100 Pre-designed layouts
- 13 Page templates
- Fully customizable
- Easy-to-edit files
- Bootstrap grid
- Free updates
