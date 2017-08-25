Overview
Inspired by old fashion woodworkers, MOKU26 brings a great experimental look and sophisticated style to branding. Available in 3 styles; Birch, Oak, Pine supported in 90+ languages. Ideal for titles, logo, branding, digital and apps.
Highlights
- Supports webfont
- Uppper & lower case
- OTF, TTF, SVG, WOFF, EOT,
- Include 3 unique styles
- Ligatures, currency symbols
- Numerals & punctuation
