Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Moloko

Web based modern & minimalistic UI Kit

by 39Production

Moloko

Web based modern & minimalistic UI Kit

Published by 39Production in UI Kits compatible with
Published by 39Production in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Today’s interfaces are similar as like as two peas. We turned to the basics to craft a timeless and exquisite UI Kit for you. Moloko is a set of web based Photoshop files with a beautiful minimalistic and modern style. Included are 7 well thought out layout examples. Of course, you can customize elements, but rest assured — either way the result will be outstanding. All components are modular-based, named carefully, organized thoughtfully and fits designer needs perfectly. So crafting your own design with Moloko is really an enjoyable experience! Trends follow each other, but some things remain forever.

Highlights

  • 180+ Stylish components
  • 7 Well thought out samples
  • 8 Popular categories
  • Careful layer organization
  • Multipurpose design
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'140047036' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from 39Production

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this