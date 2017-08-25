Overview
Today’s interfaces are similar as like as two peas. We turned to the basics to craft a timeless and exquisite UI Kit for you. Moloko is a set of web based Photoshop files with a beautiful minimalistic and modern style. Included are 7 well thought out layout examples. Of course, you can customize elements, but rest assured — either way the result will be outstanding. All components are modular-based, named carefully, organized thoughtfully and fits designer needs perfectly. So crafting your own design with Moloko is really an enjoyable experience! Trends follow each other, but some things remain forever.
Highlights
- 180+ Stylish components
- 7 Well thought out samples
- 8 Popular categories
- Careful layer organization
- Multipurpose design
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'140047036' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.