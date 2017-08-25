Overview

Today’s interfaces are similar as like as two peas. We turned to the basics to craft a timeless and exquisite UI Kit for you. Moloko is a set of web based Photoshop files with a beautiful minimalistic and modern style. Included are 7 well thought out layout examples. Of course, you can customize elements, but rest assured — either way the result will be outstanding. All components are modular-based, named carefully, organized thoughtfully and fits designer needs perfectly. So crafting your own design with Moloko is really an enjoyable experience! Trends follow each other, but some things remain forever.