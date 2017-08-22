Themes & Templates

Browse
Monalisa

A Premium Travel booking hotel PSD template

by LoganCee

Overview

Monalisa | Premium Travel Booking Hotel PSD Template is a template designed and developed particularly for hotel, resorts and room reservation. With clean and trendy design, the great combination between fonts Playfair Display and Poppin, bring the luxury design for anyone use this template. Let Monalisa bring the amazing for your website. 09 PSD files included – The design is very creative and unique, and also very easy to customize and use.

Highlights

  • 09 PSD files included
  • Designed on 1170px Grid system
  • Easy & customizable PSD files
  • Free Google Fonts & Icon Fonts
  • Extended documentation
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

