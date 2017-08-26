Themes & Templates

Overview
Monc is a high-quality website template perfect for making fashion, beauty, art or travel blogs. It contains 4 popular pages; Posts, Menu, Index, and About in both mobile and web versions designed in Sketch & Photoshop. All layers and folders are well organized and named.
Highlights
- 10 PSD files total
- 4 Categories
- Mobile & Web versions
- Well organized layers
- Free fonts used
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'15459318' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.