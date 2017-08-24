Browse
MoneyFlow iOS UI Kit

iOS UI Kit designed in Sketch for financial related apps

by LSDesignWork

MoneyFlow iOS UI Kit

iOS UI Kit designed in Sketch for financial related apps

Overview

MoneyFlow is a fabulous easy to use iOS UI Kit designed to create and customize your finance-related app exactly as you need. It contains 14 unique mobile iOS screens designed in Sketch, perfectly layered and organized for you to reuse in your project.

Highlights

  • 14 Unique mobile screen templates
  • 640x1136px
  • Free to use fonts
  • Ready to use
  • Layered & organized
  • Compatible with Sketch

