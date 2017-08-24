Overview
MoneyFlow is a fabulous easy to use iOS UI Kit designed to create and customize your finance-related app exactly as you need. It contains 14 unique mobile iOS screens designed in Sketch, perfectly layered and organized for you to reuse in your project.
Highlights
- 14 Unique mobile screen templates
- 640x1136px
- Free to use fonts
- Ready to use
- Layered & organized
- Compatible with Sketch
