Overview
Introducing mobile UI kit for e-commerce projects. More than 60 elegant screens in 10 categories with unique & clean design that will be useful for fashion and art products. Mono includes everything you need to build your application, and even more! Perfect layer organization, all layers are vector based, named and carefully organized in folders. Compatible with Sketch 3.7+ and Photoshop CC+.
Highlights
- 60+ Mobile Screens
- Vector based & organized
- 15+ Icons set
- Free Google fonts
- Symbols & styles for Sketch
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
Compatibility{{::'144981431' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.