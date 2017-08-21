Browse
Mono iOS UI Kit

60+ Mobile screens for e-commerce projects

by HomeLab

Mono iOS UI Kit

60+ Mobile screens for e-commerce projects

Published by HomeLab in UI Kits
Published by HomeLab in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Introducing mobile UI kit for e-commerce projects. More than 60 elegant screens in 10 categories with unique & clean design that will be useful for fashion and art products. Mono includes everything you need to build your application, and even more! Perfect layer organization, all layers are vector based, named and carefully organized in folders. Compatible with Sketch 3.7+ and Photoshop CC+.

Highlights

  • 60+ Mobile Screens
  • Vector based & organized
  • 15+ Icons set
  • Free Google fonts
  • Symbols & styles for Sketch
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'144981431' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
PortFolio Kit$18
by HomeLab
Envelope Startup UI Kit$28
by HomeLab
Zine UI Kit$48
by HomeLab

