Overview

Monobrand iOS is a pack of 30+ cool iPhone 6 screens made with high-level accuracy. The kit will be extremely useful for the young brands and startups who not only want to sell their products or services, but would also like to tell a bit more about their business with the help of their own iOS application or mobile web page. With Monobrand iOS UI Kit the designing process of an app or mobile web site gets drastically easier and faster.