monsieur.

A mobile UI kit, perfect for fashion e-commerce.

by Alex van Zijl

monsieur.

A mobile UI kit, perfect for fashion e-commerce.

Published by Alex van Zijl in UI Kits
Published by Alex van Zijl in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Hi there! You're eyeballing monsieur. right now. And he's digging it. monsieur. will make your next mobile e-commerce project look as slick as possible. He does magic with fashion -stylish as he is, but he also plays nice in other fields. Includes 1 Sketch file, 1 principle file with prototype & free Google fonts. As .monsieur would say, 'the package is quite complete', the included categories are: 1. Onboarding 2. Signup & login 3. Dashboard & navigation 4. Cart & checkout 5. Products 6. Profile & settings. We hope you like .monsieur as much as the ladies. Enjoy responsible!

Highlights

  • 45+ Mobile iOS Screens
  • Well organized sketch file
  • 375x667px
  • Principle prototype
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Sketch

Who Likes this