Overview
Hi there! You're eyeballing monsieur. right now. And he's digging it. monsieur. will make your next mobile e-commerce project look as slick as possible. He does magic with fashion -stylish as he is, but he also plays nice in other fields. Includes 1 Sketch file, 1 principle file with prototype & free Google fonts. As .monsieur would say, 'the package is quite complete', the included categories are: 1. Onboarding 2. Signup & login 3. Dashboard & navigation 4. Cart & checkout 5. Products 6. Profile & settings. We hope you like .monsieur as much as the ladies. Enjoy responsible!
Highlights
- 45+ Mobile iOS Screens
- Well organized sketch file
- 375x667px
- Principle prototype
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Sketch
