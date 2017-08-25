Browse
Monster Admin Template

Responsive Bootstrap 4 Dashboard UI Kit

by WrapPixel

Overview

Monster Admin is a popular open source WebApp template for admin dashboards and control admin panels. Monster Admin is fully responsive HTML template, based on the CSS framework Bootstrap 4. It utilizes all of the Bootstrap components in its design and re-styles many commonly used plugins to create a consistent design that can be used as a user interface for backend applications. Monster Admin is based on a modular design, which allows it to be easily customized and built upon. The documentation will guide you through installing the template and exploring the various components that are bundled with the template. Monster Admin includes 6 Unique Demo Variations and each Demo includes 5 Dashboard Variations, 6+ Pre-defined Color Variations, 700+ Page Templates, 3000+ Font Icons, 500+ UI Elements, 100+ Integrated Plugins, Light and Dark Variations, RTL Ready and Lots more.

Highlights

  • 500+ UI Elements & 100+ Pages
  • 700+ Pages & 3000+ Font icons
  • 6+ Pre-defined color schemes
  • 6 Awesome Demos inlcuded
  • Ultra Responsive Boostrap4 & Less
  • Compatible with Photoshop & HTML

Compatibility

