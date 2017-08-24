Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

MoodShop

Modern eCommerce PSD Theme Template

by digipieces

MoodShop

Modern eCommerce PSD Theme Template

Published by digipieces in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by digipieces in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Moodshop is truly a sleek, outstanding and modern set of 15 PSD templates specially designed for the need of selling footwear products in particular and eCommerce product in general. Those looking to set up an online eCommerce website know how difficult it is to find a perfect template. MoodShop’s design owns a very unique visual attractiveness and it is absolutely ideal for fashion, watches, jewelry and so many more. Moodshop PSD Template is created with tons of highly-optimized and easy-to-edit elements that allow you to change the look and feel of your theme to match your brand or represent your agency/company.

Highlights

  • 15 PSD Files
  • 8 Category listing style
  • Full width category design
  • Designed for Left/Right Sidebar
  • Designed on 1170px grid system
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'169868740' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from digipieces

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this