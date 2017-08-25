Presentation

Overview
Moose - The ultimate documentation kit for mobile and web project. Moose include branding template, Userflow and all popular devices template to present iOS, Android, Mac, Window and Web projects creatively.
Highlights
- 20 Templates
- Usable for any kind of digital project
- Free Google Font
- Vector Shape & Smart Objects
- Organized Layers
- Photoshop CS2 +
Compatibility{{::'52101096' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.