Overview
Mountify Mobile UI Kit is a gorgeous set developed to inspire your next application design and it’s totally based on Design Trend. The UI kit contains more than 150+ mobile iOS screens covering 6 categories, and includes both a SKETCH and PHOTOSHOP version. As all the objects are created using shapes. This set would be a great match for your app! You can easy to change color style and images with Smart Objects and the elements are 100% scalable vectors. It will definitely save your time and energy. Wish you lots of success!
Highlights
- 150+ Mobile screens
- Scalable vector
- Free icon vector
- 750x1334px
- Well documented help file
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
