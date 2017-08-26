Browse
Mountify UI Kit

150+ PSD & Sketch mobile templates & Material Design UI elements.

by Hoangpts

Mountify UI Kit

150+ PSD & Sketch mobile templates & Material Design UI elements.

Published by Hoangpts in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Hoangpts in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Mountify Mobile UI Kit is a gorgeous set developed to inspire your next application design and it’s totally based on Design Trend. The UI kit contains more than 150+ mobile iOS screens covering 6 categories, and includes both a SKETCH and PHOTOSHOP version. As all the objects are created using shapes. This set would be a great match for your app! You can easy to change color style and images with Smart Objects and the elements are 100% scalable vectors. It will definitely save your time and energy. Wish you lots of success!

Highlights

  • 150+ Mobile screens
  • Scalable vector
  • Free icon vector
  • 750x1334px
  • Well documented help file
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'901927716' | ui8Filesize}} in 3 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:3}}
