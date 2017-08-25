Overview
Mugen Mobile App UI Kit is specially optimized for iOS, 750x1334. Mugen includes 80+ mobile screen app templates of highest quality. This is a perfect choice for creating stylish mobile apps. All elements are fully customizable and easily editable with Sketch & Adobe XD.
Highlights
- 80+ iOS screens
- 600+ UI Elements
- 8 Categories
- 54+ Icons
- Free google fonts used
- Compatible with Sketch & Adobe XD
Compatibility{{::'4404813' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
