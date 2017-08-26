Presentation

Overview
Give your social media accounts a design upgrade with the Multicolor social media kit. This kit contains 60 fully editable and customizable social media headers that were designed in Photoshop and Illustrator to stand out of the crowd. This kit is ideal for bloggers, fashion brands, lifestyle bloggers, magazines and techno blogs.
Highlights
- 20 Unique templates
- 3 Color versions: Light, Dark & Color
- 60 Templates total
- Smart layers
- Free Google font
- Compatible Photoshop & Illustrator
