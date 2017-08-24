Overview
Stylish and bright web based UI Kit, consisting of more than 100 ready to use elements. This UI Kit is useful and diverse, helping you to save time by facilitating great designs and easy prototyping.
Highlights
- Free Google fonts
- Vector shapes
- Colorful & light
- 15 Samples
- Easy to find
- Photoshop compatible
