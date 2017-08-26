Overview
Using My Ride, a taxi app mobile UI kit, you could easily get started with your taxi service. This UI kit contains 17 mobile template comprised of all the important and necessary screens for your app to work smoothly. Created mainly for Android mobile devices with Google material design guidelines in mind. But it is adaptable for iOS as well.
Highlights
- 17 Mobile Screens
- Inspired by Google Material Design
- Layered & Organized
- Fully Customizable
- Free Google Fonts
- Compatible: Adobe Photoshop C6+ & Sketch
Compatibility{{::'77628153' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.