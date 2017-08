Overview

Myron Serif Typeface is a beautiful set of display fonts. Myron family contains 5 weights, from Light to Bold. Myron is Perfect for headlines, posters, branding, packaging, presentations, short texts. Myron Font features: Uppercase Multilingual Letters, Lowercase Multilingual Letters Numbers & Punctuation & Alternatives. Myron contains 249 glyphs and it is perfect for logotype, headlines, poster, or as a basic font to do custom typeface and creative typography.