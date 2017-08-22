Themes & Templates

Overview
MyRoom is an elegant, luxurious and trendy web based interior design PSD template based on 1170px grid system. This modern template utilizes free iconic & google fonts and several trendy infographics for a creative Portfolio style site. MyRoom can be used for a wide range of websites like architecture bureau, interior design and other corporate or creative agencies.
Highlights
- Modern & creative Portfolio style
- Elegant & trendy infographics
- Free iconic & Google fonts
- A lot of company features
- Designed on 1170px grid system
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'22449133' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.