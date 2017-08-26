Overview
Mystique comes with a full set of upper and lower case characters - giving you the extra freedom to turn your text into authentic custom-made hand lettering. Mystique font Includes a large range of glyphs including numerals, punctuation & multilingual support.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF font
- Punctuation & numbers
- Splashes & Splatters
- Alternate letters
- Uppercase letters
- Multi Language
