Themes & Templates

Overview
MyTicket is modern and freshly designed template for Ticketing Event Services. This theme including event detail, purchasing ticket, artist page, gallery, payment and various of homepages. Fully completed theme and ready for your event ticketing service. These PSD files are easy to customize, well layered and properly named.
Highlights
- 22 High-Quality PSD files
- Dedication for Event Ticket Provider
- BONUS: Seat Plan in eps format
- Fully layered, scalable and editable
- Organized in group and named
- Compatible with Photoshop
