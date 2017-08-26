Overview
Unique, futuristic and modern new UI Kit designed for iOS. NERD includes 16 iPhone 6 screen templates designed in Photoshop. Absolutely 100% vector shapes for retina allow for easy resizing.
Highlights
- 16 iOS Screens
- Futuristic style
- Well organized
- 750x1334px
- Vector shapes
- Compatible with Photoshop CS6+
Compatibility{{::'101849381' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.