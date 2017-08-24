Overview
Android purists rejoice! Google's reference phone has been expertly reproduced as a Photoshop presentation template. 50% off the full price of $20 for a limited time!
Highlights
- 1 PSD black device
- High resolution .psd comp
- Visceral, realistic showcase feel
- Enhanced smart objects
- Easily replaceable background
- Incredible device details
