Nexus 7 Template

Tabletz, tabletz everywhere!

by UI8

Nexus 7 Template

Tabletz, tabletz everywhere!

Published by UI8 in Mockups
Published by UI8 in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Designing for Android tablets? Never fear - just use our Photoshop presentation template to quickly see your designs on a lovely Nexus 7. Need to mix things up? We threw in an extra angle to make it easy. 50% off the full price of $20 for a limited time!

Highlights

  • High resolution .psd comps
  • Visceral, realistic showcase feel
  • Enhanced smart objects
  • 1 PSD black device
  • Easily replaceable background
  • Incredible device details

