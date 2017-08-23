Overview
Create stylish landing page for your awesome app with Noon UI Kit. With more than 80 components, 500+ UI elements of 10 different categories, you can easily create landing page. Noon is specially design for app landing. Noon also has 10 ready to use landing pages.
Highlights
- 10 Categories
- 80+ Components
- 10 App Landing Templates
- Light & Dark Version
- Free Google Fonts
- Designed for Photoshop
