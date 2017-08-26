Overview
Take your upcoming presentation to the next level with this excellent set of Apple Watch mockups. North & Nano includes 5 high-resolution PSD files which are very easy to edit. Simply paste your replacement image by easily dragging & dropping in the design of your choice. Perfect way to showcase your budding or existing Apple Watch app!
Highlights
- 5 Layered PSD files
- Apple Watch mockups
- High Resolution (7952x5304px)
- Photorealistic
- Smart objects
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'443339970' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.