Overview
Proudly introducing Nowgo UI Kit. Nowgo is a great package with 2 different color alternatives in which companies, startup organizations and freelance designers can use the address finding and vehicle calling systems, and the designs will be updated in the following periods.
Highlights
- 86 Pages total
- Black & White color versions
- All icons in the package are vector
- Editable Vector Construct
- 750px Wide
- Compatible with Adobe XD
