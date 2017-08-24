Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

NWRS Mockups

5 MacBook Air & iPhone 5 Mockups

by NWRS KHRS

NWRS Mockups

5 MacBook Air & iPhone 5 Mockups

Published by NWRS KHRS in Mockups compatible with
Published by NWRS KHRS in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Keeping it realistic as usual! The most amazing templates for Apple products. You just have to drag and drop your photo, image or design, and voila!

Highlights

  • 5 PSD files
  • MacBook Air
  • Bonus iPhone 5
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'448100000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from NWRS KHRS

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this