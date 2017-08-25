Overview
Oldstar Typeface is dedicated to lovers of custom culture. Vintage and Retro is the biggest inspiration in making this font. You can apply this font to create a logo with a ligature, stylistic and you can easily to modify these fonts into a shapes that you like. hopefully pleasing. Enjoy!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF font
- Symbols included
- Uppercase letters only
- Ligatures
Compatibility{{::'88162' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.