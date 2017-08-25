Overview
One More UI Kit — it’s the ultimate pack of UI elements and web templates combined into high-quality source files for Photoshop & Sketch. The perfect design tool for crafting clean high end landing pages. One More UI Kit includes 100 Pre-designed layouts over 12 categories, and a bonus 6 sample pages.
Highlights
- More than 100 Pre-designed Layots
- 12 Categories & 6 Sample Pages
- Bootstrap Grid
- Vector Shapes
- Google Fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
