One More UI Kit

Fastest way to prototype the design of landing pages.

by 39Production

One More UI Kit

Fastest way to prototype the design of landing pages.

Overview

One More UI Kit — it’s the ultimate pack of UI elements and web templates combined into high-quality source files for Photoshop & Sketch. The perfect design tool for crafting clean high end landing pages. One More UI Kit includes 100 Pre-designed layouts over 12 categories, and a bonus 6 sample pages.

Highlights

  • More than 100 Pre-designed Layots
  • 12 Categories & 6 Sample Pages
  • Bootstrap Grid
  • Vector Shapes
  • Google Fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

