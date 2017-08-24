Overview
Introducing OneBrand UI Kit for Sketch. Stylish kit with bold typography and hundreds clean elements in 10 different categories: e-commerce, blog, headers, footers, navigation, widgets, post, forms, base elements and sample pages.
Highlights
- Vector Shapes
- 1200 px grid
- Free Google Fonts
- Well organized
- Pre-made 3 sample pages
- Works in Sketch
