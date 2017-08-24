Browse
Organic Food UI Kit

For Restaurant, Recipes, Social Network & E-Commerce

by CreativeForm

Organic Food UI Kit

For Restaurant, Recipes, Social Network & E-Commerce

Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits
Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits

Overview

Organic Food UI Kit is the high quality premium pack of 60+ mobile screens. Design & develop applications for restaurants, e-commerce, recipes or social network. Or combine components by your wish and make any other app. Create mobile app for organic healthy food restaurants with food menu, book a table process and much more. You can also design social network app for organic and healthy food lovers with newsfeed, groups and notifications or design recipes app for chefs with fruits and vegetables recipes. You can show recipes through cooking process screens. There is also a healthy food store app with vegetables and fruits, shopping list, payment process and screens where you can track your delivery on the map.

Highlights

  • 60+ Mobile Screens
  • 4 Categories
  • 200+ Components
  • Well organized, grouped & named
  • Scalable vector & free fonts used
  • Compatible with Sketch
