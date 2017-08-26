Overview
A set of 15 beautiful icons based on wonderful places around the world. Easily scalable, easy to color in, these icons are perfect for your next app or website!
Highlights
- 15 Outline icons
- Vector based & fully scalable
- Great for web & mobile apps
- Ai, EPS, PSD, & PNG
