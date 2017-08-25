Overview
Presenting a professional designer font. Specially designed for headers, this typeface is sure to compliment your collection. Contains standard ligatures, and more than 1,500 kerning pairs. Standard Latin alphabet and European diacritics.
Highlights
- TTF & OTF font
- Bold design
- Perfect for headers!
- Latin alphabet
Compatibility{{::'83931' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.