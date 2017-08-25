Browse
Owuro

Bold headers serif typeface

by Newface Co.

Owuro

Bold headers serif typeface

Overview

Presenting a professional designer font. Specially designed for headers, this typeface is sure to compliment your collection. Contains standard ligatures, and more than 1,500 kerning pairs. Standard Latin alphabet and European diacritics.

Highlights

  • TTF & OTF font
  • Bold design
  • Perfect for headers!
  • Latin alphabet

Who Likes this