Overview
Pandabrush is a hand-drawn brush font uppercase letters. It’s great for logos, branding, print projects and any attention drawing headline. Pandabrush includes uppercase letters, punctuation and numbers.
Highlights
- OTF font
- TTF font
- Uppercase
- Numeral
- Punctuation
- Brush font
