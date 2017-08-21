Overview
Create a user-friendly interface to manage mobile applications with Paneller Admin Dashboard iOS UI Kit. Use all 120+ iOS screens templates, available in dark & light versions. Designed in Photoshop.
Highlights
- 120+ iOS Templates
- Dark & Light version
- Free Google Fonts
- Well organized layers
- Easy to customize
- Compatible with Photoshop
