Overview

Carefully made Welcome & Login flow. Parts was made to save your time on creating boring screens in Sketch. We made them interesting and different, you can use them as you wish. Also there is awesome interaction animation! (.mov/.prd)

Highlights

  • 55+ iOS screens
  • 10 Welcome & login flow
  • 5 Interactive animation examples
  • 21 Bonus icons
  • Sketch 3.5.1+ compatible
  • @2x Resolution

Compatibility

{{::'364236521' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CvOe10BC2Ao?rel=0&amp;showinfo=0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

