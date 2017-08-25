Overview
Carefully made Welcome & Login flow. Parts was made to save your time on creating boring screens in Sketch. We made them interesting and different, you can use them as you wish. Also there is awesome interaction animation! (.mov/.prd)
Highlights
- 55+ iOS screens
- 10 Welcome & login flow
- 5 Interactive animation examples
- 21 Bonus icons
- Sketch 3.5.1+ compatible
- @2x Resolution
Compatibility{{::'364236521' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.