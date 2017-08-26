Browse
Passion Presentation

Professional business presentation for Keynote & Powerpoint

by Vladislav Muslakov

Passion Presentation

Professional business presentation for Keynote & Powerpoint

Overview

Passion it’s a simple and beautiful clean presentation for Keynote and PowerPoint. Passion includes 82 amazing quality slides. It focuses on easy submission of information. This presentation suitable for multipurpose business or personal use, such a startup and more. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences.

Highlights

  • 82 Unique slides
  • Based on Master Slides
  • Image placeholder
  • Beautiful animation
  • Easy to edit
  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint

Compatibility

