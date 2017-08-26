Overview
Passion it’s a simple and beautiful clean presentation for Keynote and PowerPoint. Passion includes 82 amazing quality slides. It focuses on easy submission of information. This presentation suitable for multipurpose business or personal use, such a startup and more. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences.
Highlights
- 82 Unique slides
- Based on Master Slides
- Image placeholder
- Beautiful animation
- Easy to edit
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
Compatibility{{::'25198405' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.