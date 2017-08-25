Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Patagonia UI Kit

Web Ecommerce UI Kit for Photoshop

by Kohalov

Patagonia UI Kit

Web Ecommerce UI Kit for Photoshop

Published by Kohalov in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Kohalov in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Patagonia UI is a web Ecommerce UI Kit crafted in Photoshop, using a 12 Column Bootstrap grid with 1170px width. This kit includes 130+ UI components, and 1000+ UI elements, and three pre-made example page templates based on Blog, Article, & Ecommerce. Patagonia is well organized & easy to customize, this UI Kit is a must for your next project!

Highlights

  • 11 Layered PSD files
  • Modern & creative design
  • 3 Example page templates
  • Free Google fonts
  • Original icons
  • Based on Bootstrap 1170px grid

Compatibility

{{::'192055576' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Kohalov

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this