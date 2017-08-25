Overview
Patagonia UI is a web Ecommerce UI Kit crafted in Photoshop, using a 12 Column Bootstrap grid with 1170px width. This kit includes 130+ UI components, and 1000+ UI elements, and three pre-made example page templates based on Blog, Article, & Ecommerce. Patagonia is well organized & easy to customize, this UI Kit is a must for your next project!
Highlights
- 11 Layered PSD files
- Modern & creative design
- 3 Example page templates
- Free Google fonts
- Original icons
- Based on Bootstrap 1170px grid
