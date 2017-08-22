Browse
Perfecti

Templates for portfolio, blog or company websites

by Evatheme

Perfecti

Templates for portfolio, blog or company websites

Published by Evatheme in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Evatheme in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

41 Creative and beautiful PSD template for your design needs. You can quickly and easily create a website for the agency, portfolio, blog or personal use. Templates based on bootstrap 1170 grid so you can easily adapt it to other layouts or build their new page. Set of elements help you create new pages, you can easily change colors and fonts. Images used in the templates for an example and are not included in the product.

Highlights

  • 41 PSD files
  • Easy, customizable
  • Well layered
  • Bootstrap grid system (1170px)
  • Free Google fonts used
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

