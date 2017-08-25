Browse
Pet Lover

Pet Social Network & Health Tracking App UI Kit

by lehieuds

Pet Lover

Pet Social Network & Health Tracking App UI Kit

Published by lehieuds in UI Kits
Published by lehieuds in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

The new social network for Pet Lovers. You can share photos and videos of your pets, find the cutest pets around the world. Tracks your pets’ (dogs and cats) location (alerts you if your pet go out of safe range), activity, sleep quality and calories in and out when synced with tracking device. In addition, you can record your pets, create medical record, vaccines, medications, vets appointment, track weight and so much more. This UI Kit contains 80+ unique iOS screens designed in Sketch and Adobe XD.

Highlights

  • 80+ Unique iOS Screens
  • The 8-Point Grid System
  • Easily Scalable & Customizable
  • Well Layered & Organized
  • Free Google Font & Icon Font
  • Compatible: Sketch & Adobe XD

Compatibility

