Overview

The new social network for Pet Lovers. You can share photos and videos of your pets, find the cutest pets around the world. Tracks your pets’ (dogs and cats) location (alerts you if your pet go out of safe range), activity, sleep quality and calories in and out when synced with tracking device. In addition, you can record your pets, create medical record, vaccines, medications, vets appointment, track weight and so much more. This UI Kit contains 80+ unique iOS screens designed in Sketch and Adobe XD.