Phoenix Startup UI Kit

Modern UI Kit for premium web projects

by itmeo

Phoenix Startup UI Kit

Modern UI Kit for premium web projects

Published by itmeo in UI Kits compatible with
Published by itmeo in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Phoenix Startup is the perfect web based UI Kit crafted in both Sketch and Photoshop. We did our best and prepared 353 highly customizable components in 14 popular for any web project categories: Works, Testimonials, Team, Pricing tables, Headers, Footers, Features, Covers, Counters, Content, Clients&Partners, Call to action, About & Contacts Upon opening this product you will see stylish and unique layouts thoroughly organized into their appropriate groups. As a bonus you are given a collection of unique retina ready SVG icons. Now go create awesome websites with elegant and crystal clear design, it's fast and easy!

Highlights

  • 353 Components
  • 14 Popular categories
  • Flexible & customizable components
  • Free Google fonts
  • Bonus retina ready SVG icons
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

